Xponance Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

