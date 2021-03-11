Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $36,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $315.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,826. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

