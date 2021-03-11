Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

PAYC stock opened at $366.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

