Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Up 7.3%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.28 and last traded at $120.28. 3,034,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,790,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

