Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.