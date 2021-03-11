Xensor (XSR) Achieves Market Cap of $13.07 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Xensor has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $950,254.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xensor has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One Xensor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Xensor

Xensor (XSR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Token Trading

