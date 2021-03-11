Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

XENE stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

