Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.
XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
XENE stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
