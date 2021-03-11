Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.47% of Xcel Energy worth $2,266,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.