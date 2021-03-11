Xaya (CHI) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Xaya has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $3,644.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,991,803 coins and its circulating supply is 45,849,676 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars.

