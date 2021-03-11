WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 11th total of 1,191,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $43.36.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.