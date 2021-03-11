WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 11th total of 1,191,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.