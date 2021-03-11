Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.30 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $49.32 or 0.00086794 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $82.71 million and $13.30 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.75 or 0.00532749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00533108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00074966 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

