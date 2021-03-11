Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,792.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $799,130.31 and approximately $6,792.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $416.00 or 0.00731837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

