WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Raises Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP plc (WPP.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) stock opened at GBX 926.40 ($12.10) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.25. The stock has a market cap of £11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890.45 ($11.63).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

