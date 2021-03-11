Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.48

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 7968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

