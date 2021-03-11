Willis Investment Counsel Has $9.93 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $178.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

