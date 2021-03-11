Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $37,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,328. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

