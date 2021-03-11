William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Insider Sells £60,769.04 in Stock

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14).

Shares of LON:WMH traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271.50 ($3.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. William Hill plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

