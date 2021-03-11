William Blair Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

