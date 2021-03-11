William Blair Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
