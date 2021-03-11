Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.84. The stock had a trading volume of 622,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,580. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

