Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

