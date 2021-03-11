Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 802,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 229,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,289,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,809,000 after purchasing an additional 580,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,398,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 895,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

