Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

BMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

