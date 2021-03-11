Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 55,358 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of R1 RCM worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 37,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,172. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.