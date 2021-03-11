Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after buying an additional 160,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.85 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

