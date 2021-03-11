Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 578,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,954. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.