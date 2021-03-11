WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

