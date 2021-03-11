Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

