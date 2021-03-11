Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.18 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.40% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Trust of America Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
