Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

