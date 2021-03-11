Westpac Banking Corp Buys 34,590 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 114.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $258.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

