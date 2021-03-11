Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 12,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

