Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

