WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $53,125.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WCC stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

