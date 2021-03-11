WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen Sells 18,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WSBC stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

