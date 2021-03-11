Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.