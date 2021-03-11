Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Hold Rating for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.66. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $222,773,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $8,171,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

