Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C) Financial Analysis

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.52 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.71 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.67 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.55

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Citigroup. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 10 15 0 2.60 Citigroup 1 6 16 0 2.65

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.40%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $71.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citigroup beats Wells Fargo & Company on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

