Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.19.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
