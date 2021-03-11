Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 28670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Welbilt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

