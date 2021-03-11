Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

