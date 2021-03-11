Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

3/9/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

3/5/2021 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/3/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – SEA is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $250.00.

SE opened at $217.21 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

