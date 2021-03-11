Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Loblaw Companies (L)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

2/4/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

L opened at C$65.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

