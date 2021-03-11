Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $31.79 to $28.28. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Senior Gold Producers (NYSE: NEM/GOLD / TSX: NGT/ABX) Record Revenue in 2020; Recent Dip in Prices Offers Attractive Entry Point” and dated February 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

2/11/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Barrick Gold is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $43.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/15/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 16,440,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,322,014. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

