Wedbush Downgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Neutral

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

