WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WCFB opened at $8.94 on Thursday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

