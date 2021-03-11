WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WCFB opened at $8.94 on Thursday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
About WCF Bancorp
