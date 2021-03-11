WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. WazirX has a market cap of $84.94 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00533595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.05 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

