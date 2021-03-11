Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $206,397.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $206,397.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00500416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00065217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00072097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00528762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00075030 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

