Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ WVE opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $457.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.