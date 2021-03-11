Waste Management, Inc. (WM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.