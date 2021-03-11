Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

